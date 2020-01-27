OGS Workshop for Entry-Level Farmers

On Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Organic Growers School (OGS) will host a Farm Dreams Workshop geared towards entry-level individuals with an interest in sustainable farming. “Regardless of if someone already has land, or is just beginning to explore what growing food might look like for them, Farm Dreams will connect participants with relevant local resources and farmers to help them take their firsts steps into the vibrant growing community of WNC,” says Sera Deva, farmer programs and conference coordinator at OGS.

The workshop will show participants how to discover and assess their resources, skills and farming intentions. They will also begin to develop an educational plan toward farming and connect with regional resources and support services. A panel of local farmers will share about sustainable farming careers in Western North Carolina. Panelist Tom Elmore will give a slide-show tour of his farm, which started in 1987. “I hope to leave the group with the impression, ‘I can do that,’” he says. “The future is brighter than ever for organic farm products in WNC. This session is a great opportunity to explore farm enterprise ideas with other prospective farmers and with the expert instructors from OGS and Cooperative Extension.”

The workshop is open to aspiring farmers in Western NC as well as Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. “Regardless of whether or not you choose to farm for profit,” says Deva, “Farm Dreams will help you connect with organizations and resources to help empower you to become a small-scale farm advocate in our area.”

The Farm Dreams Workshop will be held at the Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center at 133 Livingston Street, Asheville. For more information, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org/Farmers/Farm-Dreams.