Collection of Seasonal Favorites from John C. Campbell Folk School

Author, Nanette Davidson

Cooking is among the many traditional arts taught at John C. Campbell Folk School, with workshops on regional and world cuisines and artisan food techniques such as preserving, fermenting, bread baking and cheese making. Resident Artist in Cooking Nanette Davidson created the school’s cooking class curriculum in 1998 with four classes. Today, there are 42 cooking classes offered each year.

Davidson compiled and created recipes for this new cookbook after many years of working with the school’s dining hall staff to create menus and recipes. “I was helping to update our repertoire of recipes and dishes to include the many ways people wanted to eat in this era,” Davidson says. “But I wanted to preserve the Appalachian foodways that were traditional to our school, so chose to include some regional favorites along with the more current, lighter fare.” Included are recipes from former dining hall chefs and from two earlier school cookbooks. “I wanted to create a continuous line of good food starting from the school’s conception in 1925,” she says.

Among her favorites in the seasonally divided book are vegetarian entrées, Christmas cookies and vintage cake recipes such as Meringue Cradle Cake.

The Folk School Cookbook: A Collection of Seasonal Favorites from John C. Campbell Folk School, July, 2018, cookbook, hardcover, $29.95, by Nanette Davidson, and published by John C. Campbell Folk School, Brasstown, NC. Find the book in the school’s Craft Shop or online at FolkSchool.org.