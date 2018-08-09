From the Editor

Our last full month of summer—and it seems like last week that spring flowers bloomed and children flung themselves out of school doors, ready for summer pleasures. Soon they’ll be taking a seat for another year of learning. Spotlight On shines this month on Asheville City Schools Foundation (p. 70), a nonprofit that has focused on school excellence for 30 years.

This issue contains our Summer Wedding Guide (p. 34), filled with practical advice for walking down the aisle. Find stories on fashion, jewelry, venues, services and planning—information to make the big day the best day.

Art abounds in August as the Summer of Glass (p. 64) and the River Arts District Second Saturday (p. 15) continue. Meet our Cover Artist, Lenore Barnett, (p. 10), for whom art has been a calling since childhood, and our Feature Artist (p. 28), David Goldhagen, who built his glass studio in an old hay barn. Wedge Studio artists celebrate the Dog Days of Summer (p. 16) with artwork and adoptable dogs, both looking for new homes.

There is still plenty of summer left and lots to fill your days, including RiverLink Bus Tours along the French Broad River (p. 106), Three Billboards tours of Sylva (p. 67), Black Mountain’s Sourwood Festival (p. 27) and Hendersonville’s long-running North Carolina Apple Festival (p. 86), a sure sign that autumn approaches.

As summer winds down, take some time to enjoy the music of the season. Laura Mahan’s column (p. 32) is all about the songs performed by cicadas, crickets and katydids. See you in September!