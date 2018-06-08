From the Editor

And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days. – James Russell Lowell

Ahhh, June…. How nice, finally, to sit on my porch working, with the music of birdsong and bee hum, my garden filling in and breezes blowing through the valley. This lovely, soothing month is the perfect backdrop for so much going on—graduations, vacations and Father’s Day celebrations. With the beauty of late spring and early summer in the Blue Ridge Mountains and the abundance of happenings all about us, why not plan a staycation? Our Calendar of Events (p. 102) is a good place to start your planning.

Summer of Glass exhibitions (p. 54) go into full swing this month around WNC, including at Bardo Arts Center (p. 89) and The Gallery at Flat Rock (p. 46), where our Feature Artist (p. 36), Alison Chism, will have an exhibition.

Concert series and music festivals (p. 56) fill the mild air with sound this month. Jargon (p. 26) and Isis Music Hall (p. 27) are hosting their usual rousing performances and UNC-Asheville brings back its Monday evening Concerts on the Quad (p. 42) this month and next.

Many of the events would make a wonderful few hours to spend with Dad. In On a Personal Note (p. 66), read about Hannah Siler and her ambitious cycling trek in memory of her father, who helped further her love of the outdoors and helping others. May you enjoy many perfect days this month!