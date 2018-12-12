From the Editor

To borrow the words of Dr. Seuss, “How did it get so late so soon?” December is upon us and with it the holidays, the end of 2018 and a brand new year on the horizon.

Don’t miss the many hometown festivals with caroling and concerts, lighted streets, local stores open late and the general feeling of goodness and fellowship. The world seems to grow smaller and cozier at this time of year, so it’s a good time to take note of the homegrown art, food and entertainment all around us. With events showcasing regional artists and craftspeople, WNC galleries help with list making. American Folk Art’s Wish List Celebration (p. 47) and Grovewood Gallery’s Sip & Shop (p. 25) are among the events highlighting regionally produced art for one-of-a-kind gifting. Asheville Salt Cave will hold its first Holiday Bazaar, combining art and relaxation (p. 15), and, in Weaverville, Q Evon’s holiday jewelry sale has become a tradition (p. 35).

Artists we’re featuring include Grace Carol Bomer (p. 10), Julius Pratt (p. 26) and Trinity Harper Pierce (p. 54). Eleven-year-old Pierce’s gift to her community is an inspiring new design for the River Arts District container mural on Depot Street.

Make a day of it rediscovering downtown Asheville, taking in a show or concert and stopping for drinks at District Wine Bar (p. 22), our featured hotspot this month. Enjoy traditional holiday pastimes such as NC Arboretum’s Winter Lights (p. 18) and, farther west, Lake Junaluska’s Appalachian Christmas (p. 52) and Dillsboro’s Festival of Lights and Luminaries (p. 65).

Then, with cookies consumed, presents put away and tree taken down, there are plenty of events, such as Asheville Symphony Orchestra’s New Year’s Eve concert (p. 82), to ring in 2019.

Here’s to holiday happiness and a brand new beginning with all that it promises!