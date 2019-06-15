From The Editor

Poet James Russell Lowell nailed it. “And what is so rare as a day in June?” he penned. “Then, if ever, come perfect days.” The “high-tide” of the year, he called it. With graduations and summer vacations, blooming flowers and wedding showers, a special thrill courses through this month of joyous occasions. Cold days are past; the hottest are not yet here. And no one can complain that there is nothing to do in Western North Carolina!

Among the many celebrations is Pollinator Month, with a calendar of events in Buncombe and Henderson counties to create buzz about our unsung heroes—bees, butterflies, beetles and other creatures so necessary to the continuance of life on our fragile planet. Organizers in designated Bee Cities Asheville and Hendersonville have planned a slew of educational and interactive events.

Some truly beautiful waterways course through WNC. The Center for Cultural Preservation premieres its long-awaited documentary Guardians of our Troubled Waters about some who work hard to protect our waters, and the Wilma Dykeman Riverway 2019 Series kicks off a summer of appreciation for the lovely French Broad River.

Art adds to the perfection of June at Blue Spiral 1, Grovewood Village, Momentum Gallery and Black Mountain Center for the Arts, to name only a few of our favorite galleries.

Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend happens at Shelton House in Waynesville; Bluff Mountain Festival in Madison County; and RiddleFest in Burnsville. Farmers all over WNC open their bountiful fields to the public for the annual ASAP Tour In bloom and bringing beauty this month are skullcap and hydrangeas.

Jean Hersey, a twentieth-century nature writer who spent time in WNC, contemplated each of the months in her 1967 book, The Shape of a Year. She called June the “gateway to summer.” Step through and enjoy the many perfect days!