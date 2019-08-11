From the Editor

Ah, August—that month when we’re still wearing sunglasses, but realizing that summer days must come to an end. Nevertheless, we still have plenty of art, music, theater and literature to engage our minds and senses as we await the arrival of another lovely autumn.
On this month’s cover, we have a departure from the usual paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolors that gain this most coveted spot in our publication each month. Cover Artist Tracey McCracken Palmer creates wonderfully detailed and evocative felted wool paintings that capture the remarkable beauty she finds in her native WNC. Our Feature Artist Jerry Maxey shows off intricately woven baskets that incorporate turned wood in the design.
With Labor Day early in September this year, Labor Day weekend festivities get started in August, including events in Mitchell County and, of course, one of North Carolina’s biggest
and most anticipated celebrations, the N.C. Apple Festival in Hendersonville Some other long-time festivals on the calendar include the Smoky Mountain Folk Festival, celebrating its 50th year in Waynesville; the Come to Leicester Studio Tour; and Burnsville’s Carolina Mountains Literary Festival. A relatively young festival in Asheville, the East End Heritage Festival keeps the momentum going with all the fun of a big-city event but with the vibe of a community block party in one of our most historic neighborhoods.
‘Tis the month for wedding shows throughout the region and so we have put together our 2019 Summer Wedding Guide with images and information that let brides and grooms know they’ve made the right choice in deciding to make it official in beautiful Western North Carolina.
From Carol Howard’s Literary Gardener piece this month, we learn that lupine flowers symbolize happiness, creativity and imagination—three ideals we try to present in a bouquet of enlightenment each month on the pages of The Laurel of Asheville. That’s easy to do in a region of the state that shines like WNC does. Don the shades and soak up the rest of summer!
