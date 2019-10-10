From the Editor

The very word ‘October’ paints colors on the canvas of the mind, does it not? WNC’s autumn leaves—fiery orange, burnished gold, bright yellow and scarlet red—will be spectacular this year, say those who know. Near my home there is a picturesque pumpkin patch down a valley road that I look forward to visiting every year, the pumpkins there a beautiful subdued orange in the field against the backdrop of many-hued mountains. So much color to admire in nature and in our art galleries!

We’ve gathered some of fall and wrapped our pages around it—from the lovely landscape on the cover by Jane Schmidt to the intricate glass leaves by our feature artist Kit Paulson, whose work will be part of A New Leaf, an exhibition at Momentum Gallery that runs all month. Inside this issue are apple orchards, CiderFest NC a leaf peeper’s day trip along the back roads, and trees large and small.

We show off a harvest of handmade goods in our Crafts section with featured artisans, galleries and festivals from Sylva to Waynesville, from Asheville to Flat Rock. The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands and the WNC Pottery Festival, newly relocated to Sylva, are among them.

What would lovely October be without a scare or two to snap us out of our autumnal reverie? Be sure to snag tickets for Magnetic Theatre’s ghost story, The Legacy of Amelia Aldean and Immediate Theatre Project’s Live from WVL Radio Theater: The Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow at Isis Music Hall. Read about the beloved and gentle “monsters,” the hellbenders, alive and well in Mills River. Finally, Carol Howard ponders two works, and the nature within, by the dame of gothic horror, Shirley Jackson.

And it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Painting parties at Claying Around and the Holiday Skills Share are two ways to get an early start on December festivities and gift-giving.

Welcome, Autumn!