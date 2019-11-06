From The Editor

November wears many hats. It’s an end to autumn, a beginning to the holidays, a time for gathering and a time to recognize military veterans. It is, all in all, a beautiful, golden month, and we’ve gathered some of that November light into this issue.

Spotlight On pays a call on the The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas, which offers commemorative exhibits, programs and a fine collection of history and memorabilia. Don’t forget to thank the service members in your own life on November 11 and every day.

We think, too, about food in November as we prepare to share precious time, family stories and another year’s harvest on Thanksgiving Day. Robert Turner’s column compares life and food production in the days of the Pilgrims to the more abundant times we enjoy today.

Public art is another means of sharing, a rendering of time, talent and place into a gift that continues giving to communities for years. We have stories of two striking, new murals: in Black Mountain on the old City Hall building and at Haywood Street Congregation in downtown Asheville.

And, of course, with the holidays around the corner, we visit some towns beginning their celebrations of the season early: Hendersonville, Sylva and Dillsboro among them. As a former small business owner, I urge everyone to get out on Small Business Saturday (November 30) and throughout the season to support local artists, makers, chefs and retailers. Our communities will be made more viable, and you’ll be surprised at what you might find in the way of unique, affordable, well-crafted and eco-friendly gifts.

Finally, if you don’t check out our Facebook page (The Laurel of Asheville), you won’t find out what you’ve been missing! It’s just one more way we try to keep you, dear readers, informed about all of the timely talk and great goings-on in Western North Carolina.

Happy Thanksgiving! Among the many things we at The Laurel have to be thankful for are all of you who support and enjoy the magazine.