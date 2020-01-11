From the Editor

With this issue, we invite you to leap into a new year with us as we seek out all that’s inspiring and promising about brand new beginnings. For some, 2020 is the end of the old decade and for others the beginning of the new. Time-measuring quandaries aside, we can revel in all that a fresh calendar with uncreased pages and blocks of white-spaced potential brings. Our cover art, by Marcia Dockey Smith, is titled Elder Advice, a timely reminder that the old year may have some wisdom to share with us as we embark on the new.

The National Arts & Crafts Conference sets up for its 33rd year at Omni Grove Park Inn, bringing beautiful art, crafts and furnishings from a distinctive time period in America to admirers from all over the country. The years of Black Mountain College’s experiment in education produced many legendary intellectuals and artists, one of whom, Gerald van de Wiele, will be bringing his most recent work to Tracey Morgan Gallery this month as he turns 88 years old.

Our 2020 Winter Wedding Guide, its pages filled with helpful articles for couples, is out just in time for several area wedding shows. This month’s Feature Artist Jason Janow shows off some of his lovely, nature-inspired creations, perfect for weddings or anniversaries—or just because. Even if you’re not planning to tie the knot yourself, you surely must know, as I do, some who are planning to take that big step soon. Share our wedding pages with them as a reminder that WNC is a beautiful place to say “I do.”

Celebrating winter, we turn outdoors for fascinating looks at wood frogs and their ability to beat the cold, fly fishing at North River Farms and the new Ecusta Trail between Brevard and Hendersonville.

As always, I invite you to resolve to make more time for the arts in your life—visual art, literature, music, drama and fine cuisine. As Goethe said, “One ought, every day at least, to hear a little song, read a good poem, see a fine picture, and if it were possible, to speak a few reasonable words.” Words to live by for the next 366 days to come.

Happy 2020!