From the Editor

By Gina Malone

Canceled… Postponed … until further notice …to comply with stay-at-home orders… Due to COVID-19….

Even if the beautiful spring days don’t reflect it, websites, social media and daily news tell the story of how changed our lives have become. Sheltering at home and social distancing don’t allow the events with which we would ordinarily fill our May pages.

All around us, however, are reasons for hope and shining examples of people stepping into new roles: locals, including our feature artist Roberta Diggs, making masks and hand sanitizer to contribute to the shortages; businesses carrying on as best they can with all of the restrictions; artists painting and acting and writing and making music and finding creative ways to engage. Families and couples are spending time (lots of it) together. Friends are finding creative ways to mingle online.

From several sources comes the news that pet adoption numbers are up, happy news to share in this, our pet-themed issue. Throughout March, we at The Laurel held a pet photo contest on our Facebook page. We announce the adorable winners in this issue. Our pets, like the spring blooms around us, help bring a sense of joy to our homebound days. I know that my old boy Snoopy certainly does. He is, as always, a constant presence beside me as I work and walk. We hope that you enjoy seeing all of our furry best friends and, too, that cover artist Jeffrey Stoner’s remarkable photographs of goats and other critters will bring welcome smiles to your faces.

Raphaella Vaisseau opened Heartful Art in the River Arts District on January 15, held a grand opening on February 29 and, two weeks later, closed due to COVID-19. Her story of becoming a full-time artist is one of perseverance and determination, and we wanted to share it. I’ll leave you with a few of her words of optimism. “We’re discovering new ways of being as we move forward together into our uncertain future,” she says. “We truly are in this together.

Besides, we’re creative. We’ll find a way.”