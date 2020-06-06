From the Editor

In ordinary times, as press releases come pouring in for events all over Western North Carolina, I am like an excited child in my job. I want to see this play, I’ll think. And hear this author speak. And check out this hiking trail and this exhibition and this concert. I’m overwhelmed with possibilities as I seek out the stories you, our readers, will find captivating—without overrunning the pages we have available, a difficult task.

The hardship these days lies in the heartbreaking releases that say a beloved annual event or an entire season of plays or concerts has been canceled. We all have our personal disappointments as well, don’t we? In my family, postponements include a wedding, a graduation, a writing retreat and a move overseas. Like all of you, however, we try to look forward in anticipation rather than backward with regret.

This month we highlight some of the ways creatives are sidestepping the pandemic, from forming a support network for art sales to establishing a brand-new takeout program. People are cooking , coping and creating. Our Cover and Feature artists, Bill and Sara Hall, like many artistic couples, create together, individually. We’ve invited some guest writers onto our pages, including Nicole DelCogliano of Organic Growers School, as a way of highlighting other voices in the community.

Along with news, I receive inspiring personal emails from the region’s creative and business communities. Artist Pam Granger Gale wrote this: “Did I mention that I went into my studio last week?… Let me tell you about that experience in three words: It was peaceful. I was in my safe space for creating. My breathing relaxed. I felt peaceful and at home.” All of us fortunate enough to have a safe space, a place to shelter and work and create in, know the feeling.

“You can’t use up creativity,” Maya Angelou said. “The more you use, the more you have.” Let’s all continue to support the places we love to patronize as owners innovatively work through this time, not forgetting our neighbors who need to have basic needs met and the kind souls who are creatively finding solutions for them.

Here’s to brighter days ahead! And please keep in touch. We want to hear your stories.