From the Editor: July 2023

Ah, July! The glorious full-blown summer time of the year. Long days of warm sunshine, blooming flowers, gardens in full glory, Mother Earth smiling. Is it too soon to start thinking about Christmas? I recently learned that the whole idea of Christmas in July, a worldwide notion now, was hatched in 1933 at a camp for girls, Keystone Camp, in Brevard. It began in fun—no ulterior motives for marketing involved at all!

Today, of course, businesses seek to use it to their advantage, a reminder to consumers to start thinking about spending money early. But we can always think outside the box stores. What if July became a time to search for home-grown, unique gifts—such as crafts made here in Western North Carolina?

This is our annual summer Crafts issue, a celebration of WNC artisans and the gorgeous, high-quality items they create that are largely eco-friendly, affordable, unique and useful. The Crafts section introduces artists and organizations as well as some of the many crafts fairs happening this month. So, Merry Christmas in July! Buy local, support our regional artists and make some gift recipients happy come December.

Every issue of The Laurel amazes me with all that we find to cover that is, of course, only a fraction of what is happening at any given moment. Check out exhibitions at Penland School of Craft, Blue Spiral 1 and BlackBird Frame & Art, where rarely seen artwork by Dr. Seuss comes to Asheville for the first time. NC Arboretum hosts relaxing ArborEvenings and Asheville Musical Theatre launches with big plans.

In our On a Personal Note feature, read about Gracie Parker, who speaks truth to the problem of addiction and its effects on children. In a time when voices are often either too loud or not loud enough, she speaks clearly and adamantly for herself and other young people. Other causes grace our pages as well, including Appalachian Wildlife Refuge and Campaign for Southern Equality, with a new mural supporting trans youth.

Enjoy these summer days!

Gina Malone can be reached at gina@thelaurelofasheville.com