From the Editor

We at The Laurel spend our days gathering bits of what our Blue Ridge Mountain area offers in the way of arts, culture, education and entertainment. Each issue comes together somewhat like an old-fashioned crazy quilt, pieced together from the saved scraps of information that we think our readers will appreciate. We can’t use them all, but what we do stitch together forms a pretty good patchwork, covering much of what there is to do in this region replete with events and destinations.

At Dillsboro’s Appalachian Women’s Museum, actual quilts hang like paintings over porch railings and throughout the grounds at the annual springtime Airing of the Quilts, and in Flat Rock, the Western North Carolina Quilters Guild presents A Garden of Quilts, a juried show featuring more than 100 beautifully crafted and colorful counterpanes.

Every year, Madison County celebrates tradition and history with its Barn Day, a tour of stately, weathered storehouses of the past, all—like elderly kin—with stories to tell. And in Polk County, farmers are readying their acres for curious visitors driving the Foothills Farm Tour.

It wouldn’t be May without flora and fauna. Find some colorful blossoms at the Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale, The Gallery at Flat Rock’s Art in Bloom and Hendersonville’s Garden Jubilee. We invited a few fascinating critters to our pages as well—snapping turtles, snakes, furry friends and even some white squirrels.

Several Asheville businesses have reached milestones. Odyssey Co-op Gallery recently turned five years old; American Folk Art & Framing is 18; and Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre celebrates 40.

As always, be sure to visit with our talented Cover Artist and Feature Artist—friends who share the philosophy that art should make us happy. Happy reading and have a joyous May!