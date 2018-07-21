From The Editor

With this issue, we celebrate crafts—the marvelous creations made with function as well as aesthetics in mind—and the talented craftspeople who borrow from tradition and pass on to the future their own innovative ideas in making. Craft fairs abound this month from Biltmore Village to Mt. Mitchell to Maggie Valley. Southern Highland Craft Guild, as several other organizations do, will hold a fair this month and another in October.

We break precedent with our choice of Cover Artist. This issue’s cover marks The Laurel of Asheville’s first featured work from the brush of an artist no longer living. Will Henry Stevens lived and worked from 1881–1949, spending many summers visiting and painting in WNC and Tennessee. Read about Blue Spiral 1’s role in preserving the collected works of this pioneer of Southern Modernism.

The past further comes to life on our pages with Literary Gardener, touring the gardens of the Founding Fathers; Lauren Stepp’s visit with some ‘River Heroes’; and the 50th anniversary of the Flat Rock Historic Home Tour.

Finally, what would summer be without fireworks, good food, a cold brew and stories on the porch?