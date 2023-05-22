Get Your Best Friend Back at WagHab Fitness Center

Clients are singing praises for WagHab, a dedicated physical rehabilitation and fitness center for dogs—the only one of its kind in WNC. WagHab not only offers rehabilitation for dogs struggling with mobility issues or surgery recovery but also has exercise programs and sport training for dogs in all ages and stages of their lives.

WagHab was started by Megan Day, a physical therapist and certified canine rehabilitation practitioner. “Many dogs are able to discontinue or reduce the use of pain medications with our programs and their quality-of-life improvements are often very noticeable and life-changing,” Day says. “I am a physical therapist and bring a unique perspective with my background and we also have veterinarians providing rehabilitation here as well. We have three underwater treadmills and also have an indoor heated swimming pool. We offer laser therapy, extracorporeal shockwave therapy, as well as many diagnostic tools.”

Linda Brown calls WagHab “one of the best kept secrets in WNC.” Brown’s 11-year-old pit bull terrier mix, Coal, first went through rehab with Day in 2016 while recovering from knee surgery. “I could not have made it through his knee surgery without the support of Megan and her team,” says Brown. “The entire staff at WagHab puts the welfare of the animal first. They are all very professional and compassionate, and treat their patients as if they were their very own.”

Brown says that, despite the fact that Coal generally hates the water, he happily uses the water treadmill at WagHab and still whines to get in the door when they arrive. “They are extremely skilled at working with dogs that have issues with fear, anxiety and stress,” says Brown. “They make sure each dog is comfortable in their surroundings.”

Day says that, for anyone whose dog is losing mobility, early intervention is crucial. “She can give you your best friend back, so they can run and play again,” says Brown. “To our family, Waghab is as important as our vet.”

WagHab is located at 1446 Brevard Road #103, Asheville. For more information, visit WagHab.com.