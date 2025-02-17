Health & Wellness 2025: The Science of Regenerative Aesthetics ~ West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness

West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness operates on the belief that beauty and wellness are deeply interconnected. “Regenerative aesthetics prioritizes sustainability and health, resulting in natural and long-lasting outcomes, without relying heavily on synthetic fillers or invasive procedures,” says Dawn Hanson, CEO, manager and aesthetic nurse at the clinic. “The goal is to promote long-term skin health, vitality and restoration by encouraging the body’s intrinsic processes like collagen production, tissue regeneration and improved circulation.”

Unlike approaches that may temporarily mask or correct issues, regenerative treatments utilize the body’s unique ability to heal itself.

“We wanted to create a treatment menu that focuses on holistic and natural rejuvenation,” says Hanson. “Our goal was to offer therapies that address multiple layers of the skin and underlying tissue, focusing not only on enhancing the surface appearance but also on treating the root causes of aging and skin concerns.”

Key treatments offered at West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness include EZGel Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF), Sculptra, AriEssence PDGF+, DMK Enzyme and StemZyme Therapies. “These treatments were specifically selected for their ability to promote collagen production, improve skin health and restore volume without the need for more synthetic or invasive procedures,” says Hanson. “We wanted to bring in products that align with our philosophy of natural, rejuvenating, long-lasting results.”

In addition to skin treatments, the clinic emphasizes overall health and wellness through supplement recommendations and vitamin therapies. “By fostering a deeper understanding of regenerative aesthetics,” says Hanson, “we aim to redefine beauty standards, focusing on health, vitality and natural rejuvenation.”

West Asheville Aesthetics & Wellness is located at 747 Haywood Road #201, Asheville. Learn more at WestAshevilleAesthetics.com.