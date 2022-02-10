Health & Wellness: Holistic Care Offered at Trade Street Chiropractic

Trade Street Chiropractic in Tryon, NC, is the foothills home of the Gonstead method, which Dr. Matthew Devlin calls “a logical and biomechanically sound system for practicing chiropractic.” Every appointment begins with a thorough, full spine analysis and adjustments are only made when necessary. “Gonstead is synonymous with specific,” the doctor says.

Devlin, who goes by Dr. Matt, says many patients come to his office with similar issues, a common appearance being low back pain. “This complaint is often lifestyle-induced,” he says, “meaning a lack of regular exercise and/or poor posture have finally manifested as physical discomfort. Once patients start chiropractic care and experience relief, they often want to know what they can do at home to maintain their newfound success. One of my main roles is to encourage these patients to set reasonable, achievable wellness goals. Something as simple as a morning walk can have serious benefits.”

Dr. Matt graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Sherman College of Chiropractic in 2021. While there, he completed 100 Gonstead seminar hours with both Dr. Herb Wood and Dr. Rick Brescia. “When I started at Sherman College,” Dr. Matt says, “I had no plans of staying in the Carolinas after graduation. But this area has since become home and I am proud not only to run my office in Tryon, but also engage with this vibrant community outside of those four walls.” Dr. Matt teaches Anatomy & Physiology at Isothermal Community College in Spinale, NC, and serves on the board of the Tryon Downtown Development Association. He also teaches a mat pilates class at the Tryon Health & Fitness Club every Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.

“Patients have a right to work with doctors who are equally invested in them,” says Dr. Matt. “Forming this partnership in health means taking the time necessary to understand the nuances of each case so patients find lasting resolution, not just temporary relief.”

Trade Street Chiropractic is located at 112 North Trade Street, Suite 2, Tryon. For more information, call 828.351.6276 or visit TradeStreetChiropractic.com.