Health & Wellness: Organic Bodyworkx in Sylva Offers One-Stop Wellness Shopping for the Whole Family

After changes to her own lifestyle brought an overall sense of well-being, Jennifer McMahan felt inspired to open Organic Bodyworkx, an all organic and natural market, in downtown Sylva. “I wanted to create something that could benefit everyone,” she says, “with products made without harsh chemicals and a welcoming space where people can slow down, explore and truly connect with what they’re buying. At Organic BodyWorkx you’re encouraged to smell, taste and try the products for yourself, so you can feel confident and excited about what you bring home.”

Offered in the store are specialty groceries, household cleaning products and unique wellness items. “We also offer a thoughtful section of personal care products so you can feel good about what you put on and in your body,” says store manager Brady Fontenot. “To support deeper relaxation and healing, we offer massage and Reiki services.” An in-house Reiki practitioner works out of the store by appointment.

Organic Bodyworkx has upgraded to a full bar, with beer, wine and kombucha on tap. “We’re the only store in downtown Sylva pouring draft kombucha,” Fontenot says. Future plans include wine and kombucha tastings at the bar.

“Guided by our tagline ‘Element Yourself,’ we invite you to reconnect with simple, Earth-centered living through carefully selected products and services,” says McMahan. She looks forward to even more community-centered events including wellness workshops and collaborations with vendors. “We want to continue serving as a trusted community hub for collecting donations and support for non-profit organizations,” she says. “Organic Bodyworkx is dedicated to nurturing the well-being of you, your family and even your pets. So grab a drink, follow your curiosity and explore the store.”

Organic Bodyworkx is located at 492 West Main Street, Sylva. Learn more at OrganicBodyWorkx.GoDaddySites.com. For updates on the store, upcoming events and new products, follow on social media @organicbodyworkx.