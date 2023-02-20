Health & Wellness: The Stable Spa at Horse Shoe Farm Offers Wealth of Treatments for 2023

By Natasha Anderson

Since 2018, The Stable Spa at The Horse Shoe Farm in Hendersonville has offered a healing environment with world-class licensed massage therapists and practitioners. Open to the public by appointment and to guests staying on the property, the spa welcomes individuals and groups for single treatments or comprehensive day spa packages and weekend experiences.

“The Stable Spa is in an intentionally renovated equestrian barn that’s integrated within The Horse Shoe Farm, an 85-acre riverfront property with sweeping views of Mount Pisgah,” says the property’s co-owner Jordan Turchin. “The warmth, energy and magic guests receive from just being in the space allows them to begin their healing journey before they even start their treatment.”

Treatment options include acupuncture, Ayurveda, facials, herbal wraps, foot therapy, cranial tuning, crystalline sound therapy and numerous types of massage with enhancements including warm basalt stones, reflexology, sound therapy, dry brushing and aromatic oil. The spa’s most popular treatments include a 60-minute Integrated Wellness Massage, Gem Elixir Foot Therapy and Cranial Sacral Therapy.

“If a client is unsure which treatment is best suited for them, our knowledgeable staff and seasoned therapists will be sure to recommend one that is custom tailored to meet their individual needs,” says Madelynn Marie, senior therapist at The Stable Spa.

A series of socially distanced wellness classes are also available. Private classes for individuals, families or small groups include Qi Gong, Guided Meditation, Sound Immersion, Cacao Ceremony, Forest Bathing, Nature Therapy Immersion and various types of yoga.

In addition, the spa has some fresh offerings for 2023. A new three-and-a-half hour Winter SOULstice Journey begins with a 30-minute Gem Elixir Foot Therapy, followed by an aromatherapy back scrub, including honey from the farm’s own hive. Next, a warm back compress and 90-minute custom massage are performed with a choice of aromatherapy oils and a nourishing scalp treatment. The journey ends with a cup of herbal tea in the relaxation lounge.

Spa guests can purchase the new Farm Day Pass to use before or after their treatments. The pass includes access to amenities including the saltwater pool and hot tub, steam and sauna room, freshwater pond for paddle boarding and kayaking, The Silo Tower meditation den, The Farmhouse Gameroom and the farm’s grounds with 85 acres of walking paths.

“Also new this year, a lot of our products and aromatherapies we are beginning to use will come from the land on the farm,” says Turchin. “So we are curating a farm to (massage) table experience for our guests.”

The Stable Spa is located at 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville. For more information, visit TheStableSpa.com, call 828.393.3034 or find @thehorshoefarm on social media.