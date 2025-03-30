Help Support Community Partnerships with Dining Out For Life Fundraiser April 24

The Western North Carolina AIDS Project’s (WNCAP’s) popular fundraiser, Dining Out For Life®, returns on Thursday, April 24. For 23 years, WNCAP has partnered with local restaurants, which donate a portion of event day sales to help support HIV care and prevention in our region. Support is received from the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association, and community members volunteer as Ambassadors in the restaurants, providing information and education.

“Asheville is a city that loves its food, and Dining Out For Life offers a simple yet impactful way for our community to support WNCAP,” says Kim Richardson, community outreach specialist for Fred Anderson’s Prestige Subaru, which has served as the presenting sponsor of the event for more than a decade. “They provide vital services throughout our area, often to those most in need. That’s a mission worthy of support on April 24—for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Posana has been a participating restaurant in Dining Out For Life since its opening 16 years ago. “Dining Out For Life always feels a little more celebratory than a typical busy night,” says Posana co-founder and executive chef Peter Pollay. “I think the intentionality around raising money for a cause brings with it a lot of joy and fun-spirited dining.” In addition to serving as a restaurant destination during the event, Posana also began a sweet tradition years ago as a way to raise some extra funds. “Back when cupcakes were trending, we thought it would be a great idea to sell a $10 cupcake and give 100 percent of the proceeds from those cupcakes directly to WNCAP,” Pollay says. “Who doesn’t love cupcakes for a cause?”

Traditionally, restaurants have donated 20 percent of their sales from the day of the event, but this year, because of the hardships area businesses suffered after Hurricane Helene, restaurants are invited to donate any portion of sales that works for them and their budget.

“This year’s partnership is particularly special because it allows us to reciprocate that support and encourage our community to show their appreciation for these restaurants and all they’ve done over the years,” Richardson says.

WNCAP’s clients rely on the organization for medical case management for HIV care as well as social, emotional and financial support. Many were impacted by the storm, suffering property damage, reductions in income and other financial hardships. “So this year’s Dining Out For Life is extremely important for our clients and for the health of our whole community,” says John Chapin, WNCAP community navigation coordinator.

“This partnership has always felt like a win-win,” Pollay says. “Dining Out For Life has always drawn a wonderful crowd during a traditionally slower time of the year and served as a successful fundraising evening for WNCAP. This year is a bit different on the heels of Helene. I think we all feel a little more bonded by the experience and are in touch more fully with how opportunities to support our community make us all stronger.”

To learn more about WNCAP and Dining Out For Life, visit wncap.org or contact Bellamy Crawford at 828.573.0336.