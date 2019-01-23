Digital Heritage Moment: Buttermilk

Do you know the difference between buttermilk and sweet milk? In Appalachia, sweet milk refers to whole milk. Buttermilk is what’s left over from churning butter. It’s the liquid left in the churn after the butter has floated to the top.

Buttermilk became a staple of the Appalachian diet, either as a cooking ingredient or a beverage. It was especially popular in the days before refrigeration because its greater acidity made it slower to spoil than sweet milk. Buttermilk was very popular in baking, especially in biscuits and pastries. It was also served with meals as a drink. Its slightly tart taste appealed to many. Cornbread was often crumbled into a glass of buttermilk, and when times were hard that might be all there was for supper.

