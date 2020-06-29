Isis Music Hall Announces Summer Concert Lawn Series

Isis Music Hall, West Asheville’s premier concert venue, bar and eatery, kicks off the summer season with its Summer Concert Lawn Series every Friday and Saturday evening throughout July. The series brings the community center stage for evenings filled with dining, drinks and live music on the spacious lawn and patio. Be sure to call for reservations, as tables are limited due to social distancing guidelines.

“It’s going to be a great vibe for the community and welcoming for our visitors,” says Scott Woody, Isis Music Hall owner. “We have an amazing greenspace right in the heart of West Asheville and can’t wait to enjoy evenings of outdoor dining with our community.”

From bluegrass to blues, with jazz and a few surprises in between, the summer series brings an array of local acts to the stage to satisfy nearly any song-filled soul. Check out the website for the full music schedule. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6:15 p.m. Isis’ onsite restaurant Kitchen 743 will offer an array of creative, local and seasonal fare with a rotating weekly dinner menu.

“It’s just a great way to get out of the house, enjoy the summer weather and spend the evening dining under the stars,” says Woody. “We have also worked hard to ensure that all social distancing measures are being taken, which is why making sure to reserve your table early is so important.”

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. To reserve a table on the patio or lawn, call 828.575.2737, and visit IsisAsheville.com where more details may be found.