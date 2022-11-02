Isis Music Hall Hosts Range of Riveting Performers

Join West Asheville’s Isis Music Hall for an exciting lineup of concerts and performances leading into the holiday season. At this busy time of year, advanced reservations for shows are highly recommended.

Singer-songwriter Damian McGinty makes his Isis debut on Friday, November 4, at 8:30 p.m., performing new songs from his album Moments, set to release November 25. “This is my first time playing Asheville and I can’t wait,” says McGinty, whose acting credits include Glee and The Glee Project. “I’ve heard so much about what a great music scene it is, especially for indie musicians.” A native of Ireland, McGinty draws from his roots and a lyrical storytelling style for his music, blending in pop, folk, alternative contemporary and country influences. He splits his time with independent solo work and as principal performer for the internationally renowned group Celtic Thunder, with occasional acting jobs in the mix.

Acclaimed Americana/folk artist Slaid Cleaves returns to the Isis stage Sunday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. Cleaves, whom Rolling Stone called a “master storyteller,” says he “writes and records songs that strike people’s hearts and become a part of their lives.” He looks forward to the smaller-city vibe that Asheville offers. “We had a couple days off last time through and had a good rest there,” he says. “I like the mountains, the cooler summer temps, the great local radio and high-quality audiences that drive in from near and far. Isis Music Hall is a perfect fit for me and my audience.” He will introduce songs from his new release Together Through the Dark.

On Thursday, November 10, at 8:30 p.m., folk rocker Jennifer Knapp and singer-songwriter Sarah Peacock take the stage. “I’m looking forward to playing this show with Jennifer Knapp who is a long-time friend and an incredible artist,” Peacock says. “We have never toured together before, so I’m excited to share the synergy we have together with the Asheville audience.” Peacock has devoted herself full-time to music for the last 17 years, releasing eight albums and winning multiple awards for songwriting. Her latest record, Burn the Witch, draws parallels between the 1692 Salem Witch Trials and events happening today. Folk rocker and singer-songwriter Knapp is a singer-songwriter who has sold more than a million albums, released seven full-length studio albums and earned two GRAMMY nominations, among other honors. She is also an author, speaker, LGBTQ advocate and founder of the nonprofit Inside Out Faith.

Asheville’s classic swing band Queen Bee and the Honeylovers kicks off the season of merriment with their annual holiday concert on Saturday, December 3, at 8:30 p.m. Their popular debut album Asheville celebrated their hometown’s past with a sound inspired by the hot club and small combo sounds of the 1930s and ‘40s.

Then on Sunday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m., Asheville’s Immediate Theatre Project presents Live from WVL Radio Theater: It’s a Wonderful Life. This engaging stage production features four actors, original organ music and live sound effects, reminiscent of the glory days of radio drama from the 1920s through the 1940s.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found.