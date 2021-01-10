Laurel Weddings: Elopements and Micro-Weddings at Oak Hill on Love Lane in Waynesville

By Natasha Anderson

If you’re looking for a location for an elopement or micro-wedding, Oak Hill on Love Lane Bed and Breakfast, owned and run by Anna Kitzis, might be the one for you. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the inn is nestled in the Smoky Mountains overlooking the historic town of Waynesville. A gazebo and private gardens provide a picturesque setting, and customizable elopement and wedding packages designed by Destination Elopements Asheville relieve the stress of planning.

“People love Oak Hill for the nostalgia it creates, as well as the beautiful setting and proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Waynesville,” says Destination Elopements Asheville owner Katrina Evans.

Love Lane elopement packages include a ceremony in the private garden gazebo with up to six guests, an officiant, assistance with obtaining a marriage license, a one-hour photography session before and during the ceremony, and a two-night stay at the bed and breakfast. Add-ons include additional guests, photography and venue time, bouquet and boutonnière, and an artisan cake and champagne package. Other options include a romantic dinner for two at the inn or rental of the entire house for a larger wedding with up to 30 guests. Gluten-free and vegan menus are available.

“We use high-quality local vendors,” says Evans. “And Anna has an excellent caterer, who can prepare dinner for up to 30 guests.”

Couples also have a variety of tour and activity options including an in-room massage, beer and spirits tours, zip lining and rafting excursions and elk viewing tours.

A number of health and safety precautions are in place due to COVID-19. “We follow all recommendations, not just the mandatory regulations,” says Kitzis. “We steam clean and use a UVC light in every room between guests, minimize interaction during check-in and check-out, and impose social distancing with multiple dining rooms and only one party seated in each.”

Oak Hill offers six rooms to accommodate up to 16 guests. Each room has a fireplace and private en suite bath and is appointed with a mixture of antique and new furniture. Amenities include microfiber luxury sheets, Turkish towels, daily chocolates, scented bath salts and locally made organic soaps and lotions.

Oak Hill on Love Lane Bed and Breakfast is located at 224 Love Lane, Waynesville. Visit OakHillonLoveLane.com or call 828.456.7037 to learn more.