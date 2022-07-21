Music Feature: Seth Walker

I Hope I Know

Back home in Asheville, Americana artist Seth Walker has just released his 11th studio album, I Hope I Know. Walker says he left North Carolina when he was in his early twenties, testing the waters in cities like Nashville, Austin, New Orleans and NYC before relocating back to the place that feels like home. “I moved back as the pandemic pressed down and I was in need of a calm place to land,” Walker says. “My entire family has relocated to Asheville as well, so it has served me well to be back around them and reconnect to my NC roots.”

Walker grew up in a family that cherished and nurtured music, art and creativity. Both of his parents are music teachers, and Walker and his sister were playing music by the age of four. “Doc Watson was my first concert at the age of five,” Walker says. “He embodied so many styles that I resonate with—blues, folk, gospel, swing and storytelling.”

But it’s the “ramblings…to all those mecca music cities” that have shaped his sound most of all. “Each, with their own stylistic stamp, has made quite an impression on my style,” he says. “I do, however, think that the NC feel has always been there. The southern feel. Maybe a rural tone.”

His laid-back approach to recording this 10-track collection deviates a bit from work on previous albums. Of the new songs, Walker says that “Remember Me” stands out for him. “It musically pulls from some of my early jazz and swing influences, but lyrically and sonically paints a scene and mood that took me to a place I have never been before.”

Learn more or purchase the album at SethWalker.com, or keep up with Seth on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @sethwalkermusic.