New Eats in the River Arts: Piccola Strada at Bottle Riot

In February, Bottle Riot owners Lauri and Barrett Nichols introduced a new partnership with Strada Italiano owner chef Anthony Cerrato: Piccola Strada. Revelers can now enjoy Bottle Riot’s expansive and ever-changing list of hand-selected wines and obscure European beers alongside small plates by Piccola Strada. For the Nichols, it was simple: “Wine is great,” says Lauri. “Food is great. But, put them together and it’s magic.”

The Piccola Strada menu features chef-selected Strada classics like Tuscan Stuffed Figs and Grilled Florentine Ravioli, along with new offerings showcasing house-made fresh pastas and a signature appetizer, Whole Garlic al Forno. “There are some tried and true dishes we look forward to bringing to the River Arts District,” says Cerrato. “Partnering with Lauri and Barrett brings an opportunity to enhance our visions that often reflect each other.”

Lauri says the “Bella Mari” is in her running for menu favorite. “The dish is as beautiful as it is delicious: fresh pasta topped with house-made Chianti butter, broccoli, roasted tomatoes and garlic, and grilled shrimp,” she says. “And as a bonus, it pairs nicely with one of my favorite Italian orange wines, La Stoppa, Emilia Bianco Ageno.”

Bottle Riot is located in Wedge Studios (lower level) at 37 Paynes Way in the heart of Asheville’s River Arts District. The bar strictly adheres to all COVID-19 safety guidelines and offers ample outdoor seating and heating for customer comfort. Masks are required for entry and must be worn unless eating or drinking. For more information, visit BottleRiot.com, or find Bottle Riot on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.