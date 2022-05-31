New Lake Lure Farmers Market Begins June 3

Beginning on Friday, June 3, the Chamber of Hickory Nut Gorge is partnering with several sponsors to launch the Farmers Market of Lake Lure. “Everyone involved in putting this together–the Rutherford BARN, the Chamber, our market manager, the volunteers–has done a great job and is so excited to bring local produce, meats and art to Lake Lure,” says Paul Brock, owner of Lured Market and Grill, a sponsor of the market.

Presented by The Chamber, Hickory Nut Gorge Foundation, Rutherford County Farmers Market and Rutherford County Tourism Development Authority, the market will take place every Friday from 3–7 p.m. through September 2. Local farmers and handicraft artisans will set up booths on Keeter Field between The 1927 Lake Lure Inn & Spa and the Arcade Building, directly across the street from the Lake Lure Beach. There will also be live entertainment and a food truck. “There is a ton of buzz from the community,” says Brock. “We are asked about the details almost hourly at our business. What could be better than fresh healthy food in this incredibly beautiful place?”

For more information, visit HickoryNutChamber.org.