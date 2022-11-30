Q Evon Jewelry Design Holiday Sale Returns December 9-11

Renowned jeweler Q Evon (known by her fans simply as Q) hosts her annual holiday sale Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, December 11, from 12–4 p.m. at her studio in Weaverville’s Reems Creek Valley. Discontinued items will be discounted 50–70 percent and items from her latest collection will be available for the first time.

“There have been years when people have attended the sale from five or six different states,” says Q.

Q Evon Jewelry Design began in 1996 as a small production business that quickly grew to hundreds of gallery and catalog accounts worldwide. Her jewelry has always been inspired by her extensive travels as a fashion model and spokesperson for everyone from Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren to Clairol and Johnny Walker Scotch. Her new collection is no exception. After recently spending nearly three months on luxury cruise ships contracted to sell her jewelry, she came home with sketches and photographs of Norwegian fjord blues and vibrant Mediterranean images.

“I went to work immediately and have a collection that will not even be on the website until next year because our galleries are selling out as quickly as we can make them,” she says. “I knew I’d come up with something stunning, but I didn’t think the response would be immediate.”

The collections are full of opals, multi-colored topaz and tourmalines, sapphires and rubies. They include pieces that can be worn both as a bracelet, wrapped five times, and as a double-strand necklace. Earrings are in several styles to mix and match.

Q Evon Jewelry Design is located at 839 Reems Creek Road, Weaverville. To shop online, visit QEvon.com. For more information, contact Q Evon Jewelry Design at info@QEvon.com or 828.645.3842.