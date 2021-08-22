Recording, Livestreaming with RadHaus.Studio

Founded in 2015, RadHaus.Studio is a recording studio and audiophile house with both in-house and remote capabilities. Founder Rebekkah Hilgraves has been a broadcaster for more than 35 years. “I started my career back when radio stations were excited to get their signal over a couple of counties,” she says. Hilgraves also has a decades-long technology and marketing background and has done professional voice-over in Los Angeles and Austin. The studio specializes in acoustic, classical and jazz recordings, and records in other genres as well. “I have a particular passion for making acoustic ensembles sound both intimate and excellent,” she says.

Each member of the RadHaus team is a performer, so they understand the value of artistic vision and know how to bring it to life. The team’s experience spans a wealth of industries, including radio broadcasting and production, photography, live sound, dance, singing and songwriting, opera and classical performance, media production, video post-production, event and concert photography and videography.

RadHaus.Studio began a partnership with White Horse Black Mountain last year in response to the pandemic, making it possible for the venue to livestream their performances. “This has been an amazing growth experience for RadHaus,” Hilgraves says. “We had to shift from relatively small audio-only recording and broadcasting to full-scale, multi-camera audio and video, and make as good an experience for the audience and the artists as we possibly could—all at an incredibly accelerated pace.”

Hilgraves met Bob Hinkle, owner of White Horse Black Mountain, a couple of years ago at the Mountain Skies Electronic Music Festival, which the venue was hosting. “She’s a multi-talented person with a wonderful mind and more potential than one can shake a stick at,” Hinkle says of Hilgraves. “Some sort of magic happened and I think we saw each other as more than just compatible business partners.

We share a deep love for music, musicians and music fans. Rebekkah was seeking a home for her musical ambitions and I was doing the dance to keep mine alive and well. When we began to talk about what we might do together, a door opened that was clearly meant to let in a good bit of light.”

Hilgraves has lived and worked in New York City and Los Angeles, but says that the Western North Carolina region offers a better artistic life than either of those places. “We love the overwhelming quality of the arts of all kinds here in the mountains,” she says.

For more information, visit RadHaus.Studio.