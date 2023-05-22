Region’s Farmers Markets Open for Business

By Bellamy Crawford

With spring’s arrival, area farmers markets reopen to offer a variety of local goods including heirloom vegetables, ethically raised meats, homemade breads and pastries, artisanal goat and cow cheeses, regional teas and ferments, unique crafts and handmade body care products. Along with the opportunity to support the sustainable practices of many local farms, farmers markets offer a chance to build community with other shoppers while forging deeper connections to the local food system.

This season, markets will host several new vendors, one of whom is Jake Puckett of Crow Fly Farms, a holistically managed farm implementing animal husbandry practices that heal and improve the ecosystem. “We are excited to bring awareness to the importance of regenerative farming,” says Puckett. “We raise our hogs entirely in the forest and feed them 100 percent soy-free organic feed. We are one of the only producers in WNC with organic-fed pork.”

Along with new-to-the-scene vendors, this season will see the return of familiar and beloved suppliers who have become inseparable from the spirit of Asheville area markets. Tou and Chue Lee of Marion-based Lee’s One Fortune Farm have been farming in WNC for more than 40 years. “We chose Asheville because our Hmong community did not know how to interact with the regular community and did not believe they could sell to people in Asheville,” says Tou. “We took a leap of faith, and now it is happening.” Offerings include Asian fruits and vegetables and Tou’s popular heirloom rice. “We like to offer things that create curiosity and entice folks to find a new favorite food that they’ve never heard of,” he says.

Perhaps most importantly, with the inclusion of programs piloted by the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP), Asheville farmers markets are increasingly accessible to everyone. “ASAP’s mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food,” says Sarah Hart, ASAP communications manager.

“Asheville City Market, which is the only market ASAP operates, serves as a learning lab, where ASAP can try out new programs that can then expand to other markets. Two recent examples are Double SNAP for Fruits and Vegetables and Farm Fresh Produce Prescription.”

Double SNAP allows customers to double $20 in SNAP/EBT purchases. The additional $20 can be used to purchase produce from any vendor. Farm Fresh Produce Prescription, which allows healthcare providers to “prescribe” between $20 and $60 a week for purchasing fruit and vegetables, is now available at 13 farmers markets in Buncombe, Henderson, Haywood and Madison counties. “Participants have talked about how shopping at farmers markets makes them feel more connected to the community,” Hart says. “Parents have told us their kids are better eaters if they’re part of the process of picking out vegetables at markets.”

For a map with bus routes to markets, farm schedules, lists of participating vendors and weekly product updates, visit ASAPConnections.org.