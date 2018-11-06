Explore the Environment Through Photography and Photo-Media

Photo+sphere, an event highlighting photography/photo-media and the environment, takes place Wednesday, November 7, through Sunday, November 11, at venues throughout Asheville. With nationally known speakers, exhibitions, films and special projects, the program explores how we see the environment and the role we play in determining its future.

“From the visual documentation of the American West that spurred the creation of our national parks, to the photos of our moon approach, photography has always been instrumental in helping us understand our world,” says event founder Eric Baden. “The photo+sphere team wants to draw attention to photography once again, this time as a means of helping the public address current climate concerns.”

Keynote presenters are Mel Chin, an internationally known visual artist whose work has been at the forefront of community engagement and activism for more than 30 years; Sharon Harper, Harvard University professor of Visual and Environmental Studies; and Justin Brice Guariglia, a photographer and multidisciplinary artist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Smithsonian, National Geographic and Time. Prior to Chin’s presentation on Thursday, November 8, a kickoff party and fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. at the Asheville Masonic Temple.

“Our programming is varied and rich,” says Baden. “By bringing these topics to new audiences, photo+sphere will encourage collaborative efforts between art and science and serve as a catalyst for awareness and positive change.”

Photo+sphere is the second in a series of events exploring the relationship of photography and lens-based media to issues of contemporary concern. The first event, photo+craft, took place in 2016 to critical and popular acclaim.

Most events are free and open to the public. Some, including keynote presentations and the kickoff party and fundraiser, are ticketed. For ticket prices, schedule and more information, visit PhotoPlusAvl.com.