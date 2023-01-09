2023 Winter Wedding Guide: Take a Fresh Look at Wedding Plans in 2023

Traditions are constantly being discarded, rediscovered and revived. They evolve with the times. So it is with the celebrations and ceremonies surrounding matrimony.

These last few years have been rough ones for weddings or any other event that involves the celebratory gathering of people, but in their ever-resourceful ways people have found ways to create beautiful events that make for lasting memories, often using handed-down traditions as inspiration for new ways that are imaginative and meaningful.

Alongside a determination to keep people as healthy as possible while enjoying the conviviality is a determination to be kinder to the planet that sustains us all. In this issue containing the 2023 Laurel Wedding Guide, stunning wedding venue options abound, including some on protected lands and in collaboration with nonprofits. We also drop in on an innovative business that promotes sustainability by helping you find that perfect wedding outfit among racks of preloved fashion items.

As always, we recommend art as the quintessential wedding gift. And what better wedding favor than a beautifully illustrated packet of seeds that offers guests a way to plant a little love, while supporting a local business? Find out about handcrafted jewelry that goes to the source—nature—for one-of-a-kind tokens of love. While you’re considering gifts for the wedding day, don’t forget to plan for anniversaries with something that will age well right alongside the couple’s love.

Life is always about examining the old ways, taking from them what we can and improving as we move forward. Enjoy the satisfaction that comes with planning an earth-friendly and love-filled wedding in 2023!