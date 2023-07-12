The Horse Shoe Farm to Host Heritage Fire Tour Live Flame Cooking Competition

The Heritage Fire Tour, a prestigious open-fire cooking competition, takes place at The Horse Shoe Farm on Sunday, July 16, from 4–7 p.m. More than 20 chefs will gather on the farm to prepare a signature item over open flame. “They have a lot of recognition for what they’re doing and chefs from the best restaurants all compete,” says John Turchin, owner of The Horse Shoe Farm. “Some go much more extravagantly than others.”

The restaurant at The Horse Shoe Farm, The Silo Cookhouse, will be making up their pork belly for the competition. “It’s sourced locally and it’s one of our specialties on the menu,” says Turchin. “We make one of the best ones here on the farm.”

At the end of the event, attendees vote for Best Bite of the Day and the winning chef is crowned the Heritage Hero. Last year’s Heritage Hero was Chef Owen McGlynn of Asheville Proper, who won the hearts and bellies of attendees with his Demkota Beef New York strip steak topped with heirloom tomato chimichurri, embered vidalia onions and tallow ash aioli. McGlynn will be returning for this year’s Heritage Fire Tour, along with a number of beloved local chefs including Santiago Vargas of Mikasa Criolla, Bert Sheffield of White Labs Brewing Co. and Sujitra Chubthaisong of Thai Pearl Restaurant. Beverage partners will also be on site to provide premium wine, spirits, beer, cider and innovative craft cocktails.

VIP tickets provide early entry at 4 p.m. and general admission starts at 4:45 p.m. All tickets include unlimited food and drink. There will be live music and the event takes place rain or shine. “Good food, great atmosphere—it’s a lot of fun,” says Turchin. “You won’t leave hungry.”

The Horse Shoe Farm will also host an Independence Day Celebration on July 4. The farm is located at 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville. Learn more at TheHorseShoeFarm.com and HeritageFireTour.com.