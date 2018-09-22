The Laurel Garners Best of WNC Award for 2018

Once again, The Laurel of Asheville has been named Best Free Publication (Other Than Xpress) in Mountain Xpress’ annual Best of WNC X awards. Each year Mountain Xpress polls its readers to find out their favorites in a wide range of categories that Western North Carolina has to offer its residents and visitors.

“It’s an honor indeed to be voted Best Free Publication for our eighth consecutive year,” says Jerry Johnson, publisher of The Laurel. “We work hard to provide an engaging and comprehensive picture of the arts and culture in Asheville and surrounding counties and it’s nice to know that our readers appreciate the magazine.”

