The Laurel of Asheville’s 2019 Summer Wedding Guide

After all of the excitement of proposals and engagement announcements comes the real work and worry—getting all of the details planned and executed so that the chosen day is flawless and unforgettable. Fortunately, couples don’t have to go it alone. For every decision, large and small, that needs to be made there are, right here in Western North Carolina, professionals with all of the experience, know-how, creativity and resources that go into making things turn out as close to perfect as possible.

Our 2019 Summer Wedding Guide contains invaluable information on choosing venues, photographers, fashion, food and so much more. With professionals taking care of the details, brides and grooms can let themselves enjoy the anticipation, love and warmth as well as the social occasions that come with wedding plans.

Where else but Western North Carolina is there such a plenitude of venues with unparalleled beauty and practical convenience? Right here in our backyard are waterfalls, lakes, expansive views, barns, flowered meadows and more. And because WNC is such a destination in and of itself, lodging of every kind is readily available. At the ready, too, are professionals behind the scenes who bring the artistic touch to everything: food, photographs, fashion, mementos, hairstyles and the ceremony itself.

It is our hope that you find the information gathered here helpful and inspiring as you plan your own happy day—and the happily ever after part too. Whether it’s a fairy tale wedding or an intimate elopement, it ought to be as individual as the love and the personalities behind it.