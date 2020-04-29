The Laurel of Asheville’s 2020 Pet Photo Contest Winners

By Emma Castleberry

It is somewhat serendipitous that The Laurel’s pet issue arrives in a time of uncertainty and strangeness. Few things can bring greater joy than our sweet, adorable pets. We hosted a contest for the cutest pet photo on our Facebook page and our followers liked the photos to vote for their winner. A big thank-you to all who posted and voted—it was a thread of overwhelming cuteness!

Our sponsors provided some excellent prizes for the contest winners. First-place winner Shadow will be the subject of an original pet portrait by Angela Alexander of NorthLight Studios in Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD). Second-place winner Autumn will be the subject of a giclée print by Lori Portka of the RAD’s Riverview Station. Third-place winner Molly has earned her family an annual household pass to The North Carolina Arboretum, where they can pull her around the grounds in her wagon. Read more about our furry winners below.

First Place: Shadow

In 2016, Cheryl Samuelson lost her senior cat Mr. Phillip. She and her husband decided to adopt an animal in their cat’s memory, and they found Shadow at the same high-kill shelter in New York where they had adopted Mr. Phillip. “I very much needed a friend at that time, and Shadow very much needed a home and to get out of that horrible shelter,” says Samuelson. “It has been awesome to see him blossom from the one-year-old cruelty case that we first met to the very smart and trusting dog that he is today. He keeps our family on our toes for sure with his crazy self, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In acceptance of his first-place win, Shadow says, “Adopt! Don’t shop! There are so many animals like me in shelters, and we hope that more people will consider adopting their new best friend.”

Second Place: Autumn

Autumn was the first Scottish Highland Cattle ever born at Happy Hens & Highlands Farm, established in 2014 by Adam and Emily Hopson. “She is so gentle and sweet,” says Adam. “She’s our favorite cow.” Happy Hens & Highlands raises AHCA-registered Highland cattle for breeding stock, and they also rescue and rehabilitate unwanted or sick farm animals. They sell Highland cow merchandise on their website, HappyHensAndHighlands.com, to cover their expenses. Follow the farm on Instagram @happyhensandhighlands for more cute photos of Autumn and her friends!

In acceptance of her second-place win, Autumn says, “Mooo!”

Third Place: Molly

Molly came into the life of Mindy Smith Bayless 12 years ago, when Bayless was a senior at Appalachian State University. “I found her on the side of the road, far out in Boone, stranded, covered in fleas,” says Bayless. “Molly is special because she knows and senses everything. She is extremely loyal, a lover and is large-and-in-charge.”

In acceptance of her third-place win in the contest, Molly says, “After losing most strength in my hind-legs, I’ve been working hard at the local doggie rehab center on the underwater treadmill to get strong again, so I can keep getting pulled in my wagon by my parents on walks. I am honored to receive this win! Thanks, folks!”

