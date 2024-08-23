The Wild Truth: Saving Wildlife One Animal at a Time

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge Celebrates 10th Anniversary

By Paula Musto

Wildlife rehabilitator Savannah Trantham remembers the snapping turtle that was brought to her years ago. It was terribly disfigured, its shell battered and broken. Upon examining the injured animal, she noted it was a pregnant female. The turtle could not be saved, but Trantham insisted on harvesting its eggs despite warnings it was unlikely they would hatch. Her perseverance paid off. All but four of the 52 salvaged eggs hatched and dozens of babies were soon released into the wild.

“I will never forget this experience—it was heartbreaking to lose the mother, but we saved her offspring,” says Trantham, who went on to co-found Appalachian Wildlife Refuge (AWR), the Candler-based nonprofit that cares for injured and orphaned wildlife. “Saving one animal does not change the world,” she says, explaining the AWR mission, “but for that animal the world has changed.”

Saving one animal at a time is the guiding principle for the organization celebrating its 10th anniversary next month. The record is impressive. AWR’s rehabilitation facility serves some 2,000 animals annually, the majority of which are hurt or orphaned due to human activity. The slow-moving mother turtle, for example, was most likely badly injured when hit by a car or, worse, due to mistreatment.

Trantham oversees an eight-member staff along with more than 100 volunteers who are proud of their success rate in releasing rehabilitated animals back into the wild or transferring those requiring long-term care to a wildlife sanctuary. “We cannot save every animal,” she says, “but more than 80 percent of the time we have a successful outcome.”

AWR was founded in 2014 to serve the urgent need of caring for injured and orphaned animals in Western North Carolina. Since then, the mission has evolved to include not only rehabilitation but also public education and outreach. As its executive director and one of only four certified wildlife rehabilitators in the state, Trantham is recognized nationally—and even internationally—for her work in the field.

A case in point is an incident earlier this year involving black bear cubs (snatched from a tree by selfie-taking humans) that generated outraged responses from around the world. One of the injured cubs, now in AWR’s care, is recovering and is expected to be released back into the wild this fall. Trantham says that, while horrendous, the widely publicized incident provided a valuable teaching opportunity to educate people on appropriate behavior when encountering a wild animal. Invading their space is not appropriate.

“We want to encourage people to look at wildlife differently,” Trantham says. “The work we do is not going to save a species, but we want to help people to appreciate and respect the many diverse species that share our planet.”

These creatures include those that are not necessarily poster children for cuteness. Trantham acknowledges that while she likes snakes, she doesn’t expect the same from everyone. Yet, we should respect these reptiles that control rodent populations. Bats are also unpopular, but serve humans by eating mosquitos and other pesky insects. Opossums consume thousands of ticks during summer months. Vultures play an important role as nature’s clean-up crew on our roadways. And even squirrels, who annoy us by feasting on backyard bird feeders, are seed dispensers who perform an important task in regenerating oak tree forests.

To better acquaint people, especially youth, with diverse species, AWR takes “ambassadors” on the road. Ambassadors are rehabbed animals no longer able to survive in the wild that now serve educational purposes. You can interact with these critters at community events including AWR’s 10th anniversary celebration on September 26 at The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage Company in Asheville.

Michele Hathcock, director of Student Life Development at Asheville-Buncombe Technical College and chair of AWR’s 12-member board of directors, foresees the organization expanding its public outreach efforts in the future to include a new public facility to showcase wildlife conservation as well as expanded medical facilities.

“We’re focusing on building capacity not only to serve more wild ones,” Hathcock says, “but also to help reconnect individuals to nature and these amazing creatures. It seems like people, especially those living in urban areas, are more disconnected from nature than ever. We need more educational programs to teach our community how to live harmoniously with the animals that share our WNC home.”

Long-term plans call for more animal facilities—an aviary for birds is on the list along with new enclosures for waterfowl. As do most nonprofits, however, the AWR relies on donations. Animal care is expensive (feeding and caring for orphaned bear cubs costs several thousand dollars a month). Donations, either cash or in-kind gifts, are greatly appreciated—as is donated time. Volunteer opportunities entail a wide range of activities including animal care and transit, answering hotline calls and public outreach.

“Appalachian Wild would not exist without involvement and support from the community,” says Trantham. “We greatly appreciate the generosity of our supporters.”

Paula Musto is a writer and volunteer for Appalachian Wildlife Refuge. If you find an injured or orphaned animal, call the hotline at 828.633.6364. Visit AppalachianWild.org to learn more about the 10th anniversary celebration on Thursday, September 26, or to purchase event tickets.