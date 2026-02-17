The Winter Ramble, a Festival of Traditional Music, Debuts February 27 in Henderson County

The Winter Ramble, a brand-new event celebrating the heritage and tradition of mountain music, will be held Friday, February 27, through Sunday, March 1, in Hendersonville and throughout Henderson County. About 30 shows, some ticketed and some free, will be held at 10 venues during the festival. Besides musical performances, Winter Ramble will include storytelling, films, dance and markets.

“We hope this festival raises awareness of the immense talent and unique musical heritage that comes from the Blue Ridge Mountains,” says event producer Ryan Taylor Price. “The community and the musicians have been excited about the vision of the festival. We hope that over time the festival becomes a lighthouse of our community, music and heritage.”

Participating musicians include GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter Trey Hensley, bluegrass quintet Unspoken Tradition, Asheville-based country-roots group Amanda Platt & The Honeycutters, master fiddler and storyteller Josh Goforth and Americana duo Chatham Rabbits.

As the event name implies, attendees will be invited to choose their own experience by visiting cafés, breweries, wineries and small-stage venues to hear a variety of authentic Appalachian music. “We did our best to represent a wide variety of local, regional and national talent that falls under the umbrella of traditional mountain music,” says Price. “This event was curated in collaboration with the participating venues in Henderson County.”

To learn more and to see a full lineup of events, visit WinterRamble.com.