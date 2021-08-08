Wedding Guide Summer 2021: Character & Convenience at the GreenLife Inn

By Emma Castleberry

Mary Parker had always dreamed of owning a bed and breakfast, so she was ready for the challenge when she purchased a broken-down building in Tryon in 2015. She has restored the 1903 structure, formerly a gaming house and casino for the Mimosa Hotel, to its former glory as the GreenLife Inn at The Mimosa. “The property is unique in that we have blended historic charm with modern convenience,” says Parker. “Although the building retains much of its original character, it has been fully updated and upgraded to accommodate the contemporary expectations of today’s guests.” This includes landscaped grounds and gardens with mountain views throughout, an expansive front porch and a side patio with an outdoor fireplace.

GreenLife will craft detailed wedding packages suited to each couple and they can provide everything from caterers to musicians, along with special options like a Sunday brunch or s’mores on the patio. They also have a portable bar, the Tipsy Trailer, coming in 2022. “Truly, nothing is more convenient for a wedding than being able to have your family and friends stay in the guest rooms that come with the venue rental,” says Parker. “We can make the most intimate or grand wedding feel special.”

The GreenLife Inn is an inclusive wedding venue that welcomes all kinds of couples. Any guest who mentions seeing GreenLife in The Laurel can receive a free photo booth package added to their wedding, a $500 value.

For more information, visit GreenLifeInn.com.