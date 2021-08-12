Wedding Guide Summer 2021: Colorful Jewelry Reflects Memorable Occasions

By Natasha Anderson

Wedding jewelry with colored stones, beads and mixed materials provides opportunities for couples and their wedding parties to adorn themselves in ways that reveal their unique personalities and relationships. Read on to learn how two jewelers incorporate color into their work.

Melinda Lawton Jewelry

“My work in main title design and animation for nearly 30 years was a great prequel to jewelry design,” says Lawton. “Form, texture, color and movement are all aspects of design for television and film and I was able to bring the same concepts into my jewelry.”

Lawton works with gemstones of every color, all ethically sourced. Each one is hand-picked and selected for its quality and uniqueness. As a jewelry designer for almost 20 years, she has developed relationships with people all over the world, sourcing gemstones from individuals who own mines and cut stones. Lawton also incorporates heirloom gemstones into her work.

“My pieces are very vintage-inspired,” says Lawton. “I love all jewelry from the Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian eras, and I love combining unique color combinations of gemstones and pearls.”

Each piece of Lawton’s jewelry is one-of-a-kind, meant to be an heirloom that will pass from one generation to the next.

FourElements BeadWorks

“My color palette of gemstones changes depending on my location, and my designs often reflect those places,” says FourElements owner and designer Suzy Johnson. “The beach, lake, mountains, forests and even the desert all offer a vast variety of inspiration.”

Johnson uses natural gemstones whenever possible. Rose quartz, amethyst, clear quartz, rainbow moonstone, lapis, aventurine, pearls, peridot, opals and turquoise are often featured in her work, and she incorporates emeralds, rubies, sapphires and topaz on occasion. She also mixes birthstones with contrasting gemstones or pearls to create unique designs. When making custom-ordered jewelry, Johnson states that she tries to visualize the client, think about what is happening in their life and what they do day to day to create a piece that is a good fit.

“The old adage ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’ can be a wonderful inspiration for creating one-of-a-kind wedding jewelry,” says Johnson. “Maybe the bride’s grandmother has a pendant that she can gift or loan to the bride, and then I can add the new and the blue and make something both sentimental and beautiful.”

Learn more at MelindaLawton.com and FourElementsBeadworks.com.