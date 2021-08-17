Wedding Guide Summer 2021: Customize Your Wedding Treats at Baxley’s

Baxley’s Chocolates began in the 1980s with the work of Russell and Steve Baxley, a father-son duo who developed the Sugar Plums and Peanut Butter Meltaways that are still sold in the Baxley’s Chocolates store in Sylva. Steve now continues the family business with his wife Beth and their daughter Lauren. “With each new item, we continue to be committed to offering chocolate confections made by hand, in small batches with the finest ingredients,” says Lauren.

Baxley’s Chocolates can work with couples to provide wedding party favors, thank-you gifts or dessert services for the reception. They have developed custom wedding chocolates for many couples, creating one-of-a-kind chocolates that match a flavor or color theme. “We developed a coffee truffle and a bacon truffle for one couple who had breakfast for their reception dinner, and we still use the coffee truffle in our shop today,” says Steve. “We made shell-shaped chocolate lollipop favors for a beach wedding.” The Baxleys can customize every detail for a wedding order, right down to the packaging.

The shop needs three months to develop a recipe and get materials for a custom order, and larger orders require at least two months of lead time. “We would suggest couples contact us as early as possible depending on their needs,” says Steve.

Baxley’s Chocolates is located at 546 West Main Street in Sylva. For more information, visit BaxleysChocolates.com or call 828.631.3379.