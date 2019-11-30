Winter Magic at the Grove Arcade

One of Asheville’s oldest and most beloved buildings, Grove Arcade, has been infused with new life this season. Dewey Property Advisors purchased the building last year, and the new owners plan on adding some magic to the annual Winter Wonderland celebration. In addition to the traditional lights, trees and decorations, there will be several new events throughout December. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is that this year’s Winter Wonderland will feature real, falling, indoor snow. The snow will melt before reaching the ground, so visitors can enjoy a gentle flurry without getting wet or cold. “We are really excited with the direction the building is headed and the way it will energize the Asheville community,” says Emily Dresback of Dewey Property Advisors. “The Winter Wonderland events are playing a big role in that new vision.”

As always, the Grove Arcade will host the Gingerbread House Display, presented by Omni Grove Park Inn. The houses will be on display through January 2. Sunday, December 1, is Kids Day at the Grove Arcade. The free event will feature a craft station where children can decorate ornaments. There will also be several free concerts throughout the month, including Mars Hill Brass Ensemble from 4–7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7; Aaron Price from 3–6 p.m. on Saturday, December 14; and Heather Taylor from 3–5 p.m. on Saturday, December 28. On Saturday, December 21, Asheville personality Darr Conradson will read Twas the Night Before Christmas from 1–2 p.m.

Perhaps the biggest event of the schedule is the final one of the year: a Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party, from 7–10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31. The party will be themed around the wild, jazzy decade of the 1920s, which is when Grove Arcade was first constructed and originally opened its doors. There will be live jazz, decorations, craft cocktails, a photo booth and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets to the event are $40.

The Grove Arcade is located at 1 Page Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit GroveArcade.com.