WNC Craft 2024: Tom Reardon, Kathleen Doyle Combine Techniques to Create Exceptional Fine Jewelry

Tom Reardon and Kathleen Doyle bring five decades of commitment to excellence in design and craftsmanship in their fine jewelry and sculptural objects. Both artists have post-graduate degrees in the fine art of metalsmithing and have built a brand and reputation that is nationally celebrated.

Reardon and Doyle’s creative process is marked by the union between modern and traditional techniques. The artists start by creating a digital 3D model of a piece, then bring it to life by hand. “We love designing for customers where we can create new designs or modify existing ones, using a 3D model to help with visualizing the finished piece,” says Reardon. “The use of software and rapid prototyping allows us to quickly design and implement new concepts in physical form.”

Their world-class work is made with gold, sterling, mixed metals and gemstones, and often features landscape motifs. “Our ‘Pisgah View’ mountain rings exemplify this,” says Doyle. “We employ traditional sheet metal fabrication and casting techniques combined with software modifications to finalize our designs.”

Reardon and Doyle were well-established as national metalsmiths when Grovewood Gallery invited them to become studio artists in 1995. Since then, they’ve worked in the historic Biltmore Industries complex in Grovewood Village, where they invite the public to visit them by appointment and during Open Studio events.

Learn more at TRKD.com.