WNCAP’s Dine IN For Life Set For Thursday, April 29

Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP) will host its largest annual fundraiser on Thursday, April 29. Normally known as Dining Out For Life, this year’s event will be called Dine IN For Life (DIFL) as a result of the pandemic. “People living with HIV haven’t been this vulnerable since the early days of the AIDS epidemic,” says WNCAP executive director Antonio Del Toro. “The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed demand for WNCAP services, including rental assistance, food delivery and harm reduction, to an all-time high. We have always relied on community support, but right now, it’s more important than ever.”

In collaboration with Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR), WNCAP encourages locals to order from participating restaurants either through takeout, delivery, dine-in or gift cards. Rather than ask the restaurants to donate part of their proceeds this year, WNCAP is asking DIFL participants to donate directly to WNCAP and also to support the restaurants who have spent years supporting the organization. “For 20 years, participating restaurants have collectively donated millions to HIV prevention and care,” says WNCAP communications coordinator Michael Poandl. “Now it’s time for us to stand up for them.”

Those who donate to WNCAP between now and Friday, April 30, will be automatically entered into a raffle for three prizes: an Asheville “staycation,” a private film screening at the Grail Moviehouse or a $500 cash card courtesy of Mosaic Realty. Anyone who posts a selfie with their DIFL meal and tags @wncap on social media will also be entered into the raffle.

For more information, visit WNCAP.org.