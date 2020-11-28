You Can Now Experience a Hammam at Asheville Salt Cave

Asheville Salt Cave offers a variety of services to ease the stress of what has proven for many to be a difficult year. In addition to salt therapy sessions and therapeutic massage, the day spa now includes a hammam, or bathhouse, inspired by Turkish and Moroccan bathing traditions.

“While traveling, I began to realize that many locales around the globe have a bathing ritual that is heavily based on community and connection,” says Asheville Salt Cave owner Jodie Appel. “I soaked in the baños in Ecuador, cleansed in various hammams throughout Europe and Asia, explored communal bathhouses in Guatemala, studied sentos in Japan and found respite each time I allowed my body to be cleansed, purified and exfoliated.”

Asheville Salt Cave’s hammam sessions take place inside a vibrantly colored steam room containing copper basins and handcrafted tile mosaics. After pouring warm water over the skin and using cleansing salts and soaps, guests may stretch out on a heated table to relax and meditate before exfoliating with a traditional kese mitt. A cool water pour ends the session. Afterwards, a nearby lounge area provides a chance to relax and hydrate before departing. Both small communal and private sessions are offered.

“It is not only a luxurious body treatment but one that cleanses the mind and spirit as well,” says Appel. “We invite you to come experience this beautiful, mindful, traditional way of deeply cleansing.”

A variety of self-care products are available for purchase at Asheville Salt Cave, including bath salts, essential oils, boo boo salt stones and soaps.

Asheville Salt Cave is located at 16 North Liberty Street, in Asheville. To learn more, schedule a treatment, purchase a gift card or shop the online store, visit AshevilleSaltCave.com. COVID-19 policies are listed on the website.