ArborEvenings with a LEGO Twist

The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular ArborEvenings after-hours series with a toy-filled twist. This summer, guests can enjoy live music in the gardens while viewing illuminated sculptures from the Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks exhibit. Featuring 16 nature-inspired, larger-than-life figures made with nearly 500,000 LEGO Bricks, this nationally known traveling exhibit draws inspiration from the living world to create an innovative intersection of education, entertainment and the environment.

“As many are looking for a place of hope and respite during this time, we wanted to create an opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy the beauty of nature in a nighttime setting,” says George Briggs, executive director of The North Carolina Arboretum.

ArborEvenings will be held each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July through September, from 8–11 p.m. (Some exclusion dates apply. Check website for details). Visitors are invited to sip and stroll through the gardens and experience the Nature Connects® exhibit while listening to live music from a variety of regional artists. Local beverages, including beer and wine, are available for purchase along with light food options from the Arboretum’s Bent Creek Bistro.

A special admission price of $5 per person is required and collected at the door. Parking fees do not apply for ArborEvenings. Proceeds will support The North Carolina Arboretum Society and MANNA FoodBank.

“During unprecedented times like these, continued help from community partners is absolutely essential to our ability to keep serving the dramatically growing number of people in need of food,” says Mary Nesbitt, chief development officer for MANNA. “Every bit of support from these wonderful evenings will bring both food and hope to so many and we are beyond grateful.”

Members of The North Carolina Arboretum Society are also invited to attend a special Membership Connects ArborEvenings event on July 15, August 19 and September 16, from 8–11 p.m. Entry fees for members and their guests will be waived with a valid membership card upon arrival. To further support MANNA FoodBank, the Arboretum will have a food collection bin on-site.

The North Carolina Arboretum is located at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville. ArborEvenings details including a list of performers can be found at NCArboretum.org/events. For more information on MANNA FoodBank, visit MANNAFoodBank.org.