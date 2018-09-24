GreenWorks To Host ROOT BALL

Asheville GreenWorks will host the 6th annual Root Ball on Saturday, September 29, from 6–10 p.m. The dinner and dance party is an opportunity for hardworking GreenWorks volunteers to enjoy a night of fun and relaxation. “Summer is the busiest time of year for GreenWorks’ staff and volunteers,” says Dawn Chávez, executive director of GreenWorks. Over the course of the summer, more than 1,500 volunteers participate in more than 100 river and roadside clean up projects. “The Root Ball is a rare opportunity for GreenWorks’ members, volunteers and supporters to come together, as we’re so often working in small teams out in the field,” says Chávez. “It’s a great time to swap war stories about the strangest trash, the biggest tires and the muddiest days out on river cleanups. I enjoy kicking back and reflecting on all we can accomplish when we come together in service to the local environment.”

Since 1973, GreenWorks has worked to enhance the community through educational and volunteer-based environmental programs. With thousands of volunteers, GreenWorks engages the community in grassroots projects such as tree plantings, environmental cleanups, anti-litter and waste reduction education, creation and maintenance of green spaces and care and preservation of Asheville’s rivers and trees. The Root Ball was started by the Asheville Affiliates in 2013 as a fundraiser for the organization. The name of the Root Ball is a play on words, referring to the roots of a tree that are balled up in burlap before planting. The event is traditionally held in September at a location by the river and this year, the Root Ball will return to its original location: the Boat House of the Smoky Park Supper Club.

“Through generous donations from Root Ball sponsors, we are able to keep the ticket prices low,” says Chávez. “For only $25, guests are treated to live music, free beer and wine and an all-you-can-eat cookout.” The cookout will include meat from Hickory Nut Gap Farm and Dr. King’s Farms, as well as vegetarian options. New Belgium Brewing will provide beer for the event and the Roaring Lions will provide musical entertainment. “The Root Ball boasts one of the most unique silent auctions featuring the best in outdoor gear, gift baskets and trips in Western North Carolina,” says Chávez. Some auction items include zip line canopy tours, top-of-the-line kayaks, cruiser bikes and personal consultations with wildflower gardening experts. There will also be a raffle of native perennial trees and shrubs for the fall planting season.

The Smoky Park Supper Club is located at 318 Riverside Drive. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at ashevillegreenworks.org. Children under 12 attend free with a ticketed adult.