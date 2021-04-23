In Bloom: Squirrel Corn

By Suzanne Wodek

Dicentra canadensis is a native clump-forming perennial with small heart-shaped fragrant flowers and lacy foliage. It grows up to 12” tall and self seeds. Ideal planting conditions are dappled sunlight to medium shade, constantly moist natural to acidic loose soil and decaying organic matter.

The flowers are cross-pollinated primarily by queen bumblebees. Both nectar and pollen are available as floral rewards. The seeds are distributed to some extent by ants. Because all parts of the plant are poisonous, deer and rabbits usually avoid squirrel corn.

Its common name comes from the nodule-like yellow tubers clustering along the rootstock that resemble kernels of corn. This is a spring ephemeral, meaning that the foliage dies down by mid-summer and the plant goes dormant.

I tend to want to plant every bare area in my own garden and, for years, I have planned to make a garden map. Maybe this will be the year.

