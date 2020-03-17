Conversations: Contemporaneo Asheville

Francisco Troconis, co owner of Contemporaneo Art Gallery, in downtown Asheville, tells us what it is like to work from a place of passion, his ‘lottery’ win in finding both his partner Gary and their great gallery space in Asheville. He also gives tips on collecting art, the skill it takes to buy, and offers to source for clients all over the world.
